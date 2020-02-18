U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s Survey Determines Efficacy of Retailer Policies and Practices Notifying Consumers About Food Recalls

Consumers have a right to know about food recalls to protect their health from dangerous pathogens, chunks of metal, and undeclared allergens. But U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s survey of 26 of the largest grocery stores in the United States to determine the efficacy of their policies and practices notifying consumers about food recalls, most failed.

Our survey started by sending out questionnaires about recall policies, efforts to directly notify consumers and posting signs in the store. But when most stores declined to respond, and the few respondents only answered a handful of questions, we did what any concerned consumer might if they had a significant amounts of free time: a significant review of all publicly available information about supermarket’s recall efforts. We examined company websites, terms of service, and privacy policies.

The threat is real, our defense is weak

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that 1 in 6 Americans contract a foodborne illness yearly with 128,000 people hospitalized and 3,000 dead as a result of these illnesses.

