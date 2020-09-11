Compass One Healthcare Honored for Global Sustainability Leadership

ATLANTA & WAYNE, Pa.–The Business Intelligence Group named Compass One Healthcare, powered by Morrison Healthcare and Crothall Healthcare, the winner of two 2020 Sustainability Awards. The Business Intelligence Sustainability Awards honor the people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Morrison Healthcare earned the Sustainability Initiative of the Year award. As part of its sustainability program, Morrison Healthcare places a high importance on the sourcing of local and sustainable food ingredients. Its initiatives include:

Buying local products to support family farms

Serving seafood that comes from sustainable sources

Promoting certified humane cage-free shell eggs

Providing milk and yogurt that is free of artificial growth hormones

Implementing waste reduction practices to minimize environmental impact

Offering packaging made from renewable resources

Featuring socially and ecologically certified coffee

Providing a large variety of healthful options, which includes eliminating artificial trans-fat and reducing sodium

“We are proud to have been selected as a winner of the 2020 Sustainability Awards,” said Lisa Roberson, Morrison’s National Director of Wellness and Sustainability. “Our commitment to the health of patients and the planet is reflected in every aspect of our food purchasing program, which meets the highest levels of sustainability and enables us to serve healthy, nutritious meals in hundreds of U.S. hospitals every day.”

Crothall Healthcare received the Sustainability Service of the Year award. Led by the Environmental Services (EVS) division, Crothall Healthcare focuses its sustainability efforts on using the most efficacious green, sustainable products wherever possible to clean and disinfect tens of thousands of hospital rooms every day. This includes time-tested green disinfectants and evergreen UVC adjunct solutions to reduce surface-borne pathogens.

To battle COVID-19, Crothall EVS expanded its cleaning approach to include airborne pathogen mitigation. Forming a partnership with Scientific Air Management, Crothall performed studies at four major healthcare systems, successfully lowering airborne particulates by 90% in one hour.

“Being selected as a winner of 2020 Sustainability Awards – particularly the Service of the Year Award – is very meaningful to us,” said Rich Feczko, Crothall’s National Director of Standardization, Innovation and Sustainability. “We take our role in helping to mitigate healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) very seriously and to find a green solution that proved more effective than any other on the market was inspiring. Throughout our fight on the frontlines of COVID-19, our commitment to patient and healthcare worker safety has remained steadfast. Being able to do so while protecting the planet was paramount.”

About Compass One Healthcare

Compass One Healthcare is a premier food and support services company with more than 47,000 engaged team members who are focused on delivering quality, value, and exceptional patient experience through specialized services and protocols in more than 2900 hospital and health system locations in 46 states. Powered by Morrison Healthcare (food and nutrition services) and Crothall Healthcare (support services), we are nationally recognized for employee engagement and training programs. Through a combined three-quarters of a century of healthcare experience, Compass One offers customer-focused core services in Food and Nutrition, Environmental, Patient Transportation, Healthcare Technology Solutions (Clinical Engineering), Facilities Management, Laundry, Sterile Processing and Ambulatory Services. Compass One is committed to the growth and development of its associates, and its unique Positive Impressions™ program features a team of 200-plus Patient Experience Managers dedicated to driving a better experience in each of our hospitals. Also, Compass One’s exclusive partnership with Press Ganey leverages rich analytics to understand better how to provide welcome experiences for patients, family, customers, caregivers, and the community. For more information, please go to www.compassonehealthcare.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.