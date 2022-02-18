Delta Teams With Instacart to Reward SkyMiles Members on Everyday Purchases

The days of coming home to an empty pantry after a week-long trip are over. Now SkyMiles Members can order groceries through Instacart and earn miles on their purchases.

Starting next week Delta is teaming up with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in the U.S., to give Delta loyalists more ways to earn miles when they link their SkyMiles and Instacart accounts, with special earning bonuses for Instacart Express members. Once linked, Members will earn 1 mile for $1* spent with Instacart, and Instacart Express Members will earn 1.5 miles for $1* spent. Members will also receive special access to extended complimentary trials of up to 12 months of Instacart Express.

“We want our SkyMiles Members to feel valued and rewarded every single day,” said Josh Kaehler, Director of SkyMiles Partnerships at Delta. “As we welcome new Members to the SkyMiles program at record levels, we know most shop for groceries more often than they fly. This new partnership is a way for us to give our most loyal customers even more value outside of their travel journey.”

With new partnerships with brands like Turo, the world’s largest car-sharing marketplace, and an expanded partnership with Lyft, Delta’s making it easy to turn even more purchases into earning miles toward travel. Customers can watch their miles add up faster when they book accommodations with hotels and Airbnb, request rides, rent cars, shop, dine and more.

“Instacart allows customers to focus on doing what they love while caring for their health and well-being with easy access to fresh groceries at the touch of a button,” said Wassim Kabbara, Director of Product Partnerships at Instacart. “We’re proud to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership to give Delta SkyMiles Members new ways to earn miles on everyday grocery purchases.”

Delta and Instacart will also offer extended complimentary trials of Instacart Express, Instacart’s premium membership, for SkyMiles Members which provides free delivery on orders over $35 and other savings benefits like 5% back on all Pickup orders. SkyMiles Members and Silver and Gold Medallion Members will have the option of a three-month complimentary Instacart Express trial; Platinum and Diamond Medallion Members can opt into a 12-month trial.**

*Excludes taxes, tips, and fees. Offer limited to grocery deliveries in the United States. Terms apply.

**Customers will be enrolled in the full-year Instacart Express membership at the end of the trial period.