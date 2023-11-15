Demeter’s Pantry Introduces Innovative Foodservice Program to Address Labor Shortages in the Food Industry

SILVER SPRING , MD , USA — Demeter’s Pantry, a woman-owned business based in Maryland, is proud to announce the launch of its new foodservice program designed to provide a smart solution for the ongoing labor shortages in the food service industry. The program offers a range of ready-to-heat-and-serve options featuring all-natural ingredients, specifically crafted to meet the demands of retailers, corporate, and institutional cafeterias facing challenges in supporting increased demand for fresh prepared foods.

In response to the changing landscape brought about by labor shortages and the evolving needs of customers, Demeter’s Pantry has developed a diverse selection of sauces, paired with cooked proteins and sides that are versatile and can be utilized in hot bars, pre-packaged meals in stores, or deli cases.

Maria Kardamaki Robertson, founder of Demeter’s Pantry, emphasizes the company’s commitment to providing easy and healthy solutions: “We heard from our customers that they need easy and healthy solutions. The pandemic closed hot bars and fractured our foodservice business, as many others in the industry we turned into grab & go meals, creating many new recipes. As the demand for foodservice is coming back, compounded with the current shortage of qualified labor, it was natural for us to tap into those recipes and convert them to foodservice size solutions. Always offering delicious flavors because we cook our vegetables and proteins from scratch and make our sauces in house. You can see and taste the difference.”

What makes Demeter’s Pantry ready-to-heat-and-serve foodservice options stand out:

• Extended shelf life without using any additives or preservatives.

• Hand-made, cooked from scratch in house.

• Sustainable ingredients, such as cage-free eggs, non-GMO, proteins without antibiotics and hormones.

• Clean label, easy to understand ingredients.

• Packed in easy to reheat bags.

• Convenient: Heat and serve ready.

• Variety of precooked proteins paired with sauces and sides.

• Vegan, vegetarian, Plant-Based, gluten free and other dietary options.

The product lineup includes Mediterranean and Latin solutions, with popular offerings such as the Greek-style Chicken Stifado—a stew made with chicken braised in red wine with green and red peppers, and fully baked Chicken Enchiladas paired with Verde sauce. The foodservice options cater to various dietary needs, including vegan, gluten-free, plant-based, low-sodium, and more.

Demeter’s Pantry, with a history spanning almost two decades, has been a trailblazer in the industry. The company initially brought traditional Greek cuisine to the market under its brand “The Greek Table” and later expanded its offerings to include Mediterranean-fusion meals. In recent years, Demeter’s Pantry has further diversified its portfolio to include traditional Latin cuisine, featuring handmade Enchiladas, Burritos, and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. It has over fifteen years of experience serving deli and hot bar departments of retailers like Whole Foods Market.

Contact Demeter’s Pantry mailto: sales@demeterspantry.com or call 301-587-0048

For more information visit www.demeterspantry.com and link to us at LinkedIn or Facebook