eGrowcery and AdAdapted Team Up to Enhance Shopper Engagement for Retailers and Their Suppliers

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry white label eCommerce platform, and AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that gets CPG brands onto shopping lists and into carts, announced that they are partnering to help retailers grow their digital footprint and related sales. The move will also support efforts by CPG brands to personalize the shopping experience and drive engagement, purchase intent and increased spend on retailers’ digital advertising platforms.

“This partnership is all about eGrowcery and AdAdapted driving more platform eyeballs and enabling more sales for the retailers we serve,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO, eGrowcery. “It creates the optimal combination of shoppable promotional messages that are relevant to the shoppers’ needs and match those with our retail client’s objectives. If we are not continually helping our retailers grow, we are not doing our job.”

The joint AdAdapted-eGrowcery offering helps retailers and brands extend their reach to where customers organically spend their time online, while also giving them a first-to-market path to conversion with just one click.

“AdAdapted and eGrowcery are creating a superior digital shopping experience that will drive measurable results for both suppliers and retailers,” said Molly McFarland, co-founder and chief revenue officer, AdAdapted. “AdAdapted’s patented shoppable technology and experienced sales and execution team, combined with eGrowcery’s superior eCommerce experience, creates a win for the customer, advertiser and retailer.”

Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers interested in learning more about the eGrowcery and AdAdapted partnership can click here.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based e-commerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is an advertising technology solution that increases purchase intent of shoppers by reaching the right consumers at the right time to get brands onto shopping lists and into carts. The company’s offerings for CPG brands, agencies and retailers range from managed-service to self-service and SaaS solutions, shopping list to eCommerce, video to display. With more than 110 million U.S. shoppers using mobile devices for their grocery lists, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering that uses intent-based targeting, providing the easiest, most efficient way to reach active verified shoppers — exactly when they decide what to buy.