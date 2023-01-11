JOH Welcomes James Terrian to the Great Lakes Division as an Account Manager

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to welcome James Terrian as the newest Account Manager in our Great Lakes Division.

James joins the JOH team with 40 years of experience in the food industry. After starting as an Assistant Store Manager and Buyer at Cub Foods, James spent his career calling on customer accounts. He has worked with Festival Foods, Pat’s Foods, Trig’s, Metcalfe’s, Piggly Wiggly and Woodman’s building relationships and successful programs for each retailer.

“We are excited to welcome James to our team,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “James has developed a wealth of expertise and strong relationships with his customers. We are thrilled to see what he will bring to the JOH family!”

James and his wife, Karen, have been happily married for over 30 years. They have two adult children. In his free time, James enjoys fishing, fast pitch softball/baseball and other outdoor activities. He can be reached at jterrian@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

For additional press information, please contact Tara Buoncuore at Single Source Marketing.