Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

UNFI’s Climate Goals Validated by Science Based Targets Initiative

United Natural Foods Retail & FoodService June 1, 2022

United Natural Foods, Inc. announced its science-based emissions reduction targets covering the organization’s operations and value chain have been validated and approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), making the Company among the first North American wholesale grocery distributors to adopt these targets. A core element of UNFI’s 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda, Better for All, is a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, waste, and make progress on other key ESG priorities.

Retail & FoodService

UNFI Appoints Mark Bushway as Its New Chief Supply Chain Officer

United Natural Foods Retail & FoodService December 21, 2021

United Natural Foods, Inc. announced that it has appointed Mark Bushway as its new Chief Supply Chain Officer effective January 3, 2022. Bushway, who currently serves as President of UNFI’s Atlantic Region, will take on leadership of the Company’s fulfillment network across North America, consisting of 56 distributions centers serving more than 30,000 customer locations.