Elior North America Appoints 30-Year Industry Vet to Lead Growth Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Elior North America announced the appointment of Tim Anderson as the Charlotte-based culinary management company’s new chief growth officer.

Anderson joins Elior with more than 30 years of experience leading growth efforts across several industries, most recently serving as chief commercial officer and EVP of business development for ISS North America, a global provider of facility services, following the company’s acquisition of food services management company Guckenheimer in 2017. In that role, Anderson led sales, retention, marketing, pricing and bid management for the subsidiary and grew new business by more than 10% annually.

Before joining ISS, Anderson directed growth, retention and partnership development strategies as Guckenheimer’s vice president of business development, where he doubled the brand’s portfolio size by helping create and execute go-to-market partnerships with wellness industry leaders.

“Tim has worn many hats in several industries, but always with the same goal in mind and outcome achieved: driving growth efforts that move companies forward,” said Elior President and CEO Olivier Poirot. “As we head into 2020, we could not be more excited for the new perspectives, ideas and expertise Tim will bring to Elior North America.”

Prior to his roles at ISS and Guckenheimer, Anderson led the growth strategy, inclusive of acquisitions, mergers and the successful integration of multiple companies, brands and cultures at LSG Sky Chefs, the world’s largest inflight contract catering company.

Anderson began his career at IBM, where he served in multiple sales, marketing and account management roles for more than a decade. There he grew global revenue by 300% over three years, earning him an IBM Chairman’s Award and Golden Circle recognition.

“I am excited to undertake this opportunity and build upon the team’s tremendous growth performance,” said Anderson. “I look forward to working with and learning from Elior leaders to find creative pathways for growth, while continuing to provide the best in culinary management.”

Originally from Baltimore, Anderson grew up in Bedford, New York, and earned a Bachelor of Science in manufacturing and management (industrial) engineering from the University of Vermont.

About Elior North America

Elior North America enhances people’s lives through culinary innovation and a commitment to providing exemplary service. The family of companies, with more than 20,000 team members, provides foodservice solutions and catering to more than 1,800 client accounts in five industry segments across the continental United States. Elior North America is among the top five contract foodservice companies in the United States. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.