FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Oysters from Fanny Bay Oysters Potentially Containing High Levels of Vibrio parahaemolyticus

Audience

Restaurants and food retailers in California and Washington (and possibly other states) that have recently purchased oysters harvested by Fanny Bay Oysters based in British Columbia, Canada.

Consumers in California and Washington (and possibly other states) who have recently purchased oysters from Fanny Bay Oysters based in British Columbia, Canada.

Product

Certain oysters from Fanny Bay Oysters, harvested on 10/17/2023, from harvest area 14-8, Landfile #278757, with final harvest/process dates of 10/25/2023 and 10/26/2023. The implicated products include Small and Xsmall Sunseeker Oysters with Lot Number 38336 and wet storage lot numbers (W/S Lot #) w72297 and w72240. The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in California and Washington and may have been distributed to other states as well.

Purpose

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to sell and to dispose of oysters and consumers not to eat oysters from Fanny Bay Oysters based in British Columbia, Canada harvested on 10/17/2023 from harvest area 14-8 Landfile #278757 and shipped to distributors in California and Washington due to Vibrio parahaemolyticus test results.

Oysters with high levels of Vibrio parahaemolyticus can cause illness if eaten raw, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing Vibrio parahaemolyticus may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of Vibrio parahaemolyticus should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, and bloody diarrhea may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by this organism.

Summary of Problem and Scope

On October 30, 2023, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) advised the FDA of a recall of certain oysters due to Vibrio parahaemolyticus test results. The recall includes oysters from Fanny Bay Oysters, harvested on 10/17/2023 from harvest area 14-8, Landfile #278757. There are no known related illnesses at this time.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert advising restaurants and food retailers not to sell and consumers not to eat oysters from Fanny Bay Oysters harvested on 10/17/2023 from harvest area 14-8, Landfile #278757 due to Vibrio parahaemolyticus test results. The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of the oysters harvested and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Recommendations for Consumers

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional consumer and industry assistance.

