Finalists for 27th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Announced

TORONTO – Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to reveal the finalists for the 27th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards.

The 27th Annual Canadian Grand Prix finalists represent the 112 most impressive new food and consumer packaged goods products launched into the Canadian market in 2019.

Submissions came from both established as well as new suppliers, smaller boutiques and family-owned retailers from all across Canada.

“Now more than ever Canadians are seeking new products to keep the home menu diverse and exciting” said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. “Canadians are craving genuine newness and retailers have delivered. This year’s products are outstanding and our panel of 34 jurors were especially impressed with the quality and flavor profile of these products.”

“Each year the trends become very apparent, what stood out to the jury this year was the development and availability of plant-based food products” said Marcus A. Von Albrecht, chef and jury chair who has overseen the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards judging for the last 21 years. “In recent years restaurants have increased and improved the plant-based food offerings and now we are seeing high quality products Canadian can enjoy at home.”

This year’s jury of 34 food and grocery industry experts evaluated products based on innovation, taste, experience and packaging. The rigorous evaluation process requires that to become a finalist, a product needs to receive an overall score of at least 70 per cent. Jurors review food and non-food products in the four categories of innovation and originality, product characteristics, presentation and packaging, and overall consumer value. Finalists can use the prestigious Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award finalist seal on their products and receive extensive exposure in a variety of digital and printed publications, distributed to Canadians across the country.

The winners of the 27th Annual Canadian Grand Prix will be announced this summer.

This is the complete list of Canada Grand Prix New Product Award Finalists or view them with photos on our website.

Additional organizations are collaborating with RCC to celebrate the 27th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards. For breaking news, visit www.rccgrandprix.ca.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada’s largest employer with 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $377 billion in 2019. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. RetailCouncil.org

RCC grocery members represent more than 95 per cent of the market in Canada. They provide essential services and are an important source of employment in large and small communities across the country. They have strong private label programs and sell products in every food category.