Five Star Food Service Announces M&M Sales Company Acquisition

Five Star Food Service announces the acquisition of M&M Sales Company, a Canteen franchise based in Lafayette, La. The acquisition expands the company’s service territory to the west and into the state of Louisiana.



“We are excited to be establishing ourselves west of the Mississippi River, entering Louisiana for the first time as a Canteen franchise. Chuck, his wife Frances, and their children have built a quality business grounded in strong family values and community relationships,” said Richard Kennedy, Five Star’s president and CEO.

“Our team is grateful to have the opportunity to carry forward the success of their business.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Chattanoogan