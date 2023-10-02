Fresh Retail Software Industry Leader Invafresh Announces Appointment of Will Hansmann as Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO – Invafresh, the grocery industry’s leading fresh retail platform, today announced the addition of Will Hansmann to the Invafresh Executive Team as Chief Technology Officer.

Will is an accomplished enterprise software executive with a focus on business-oriented technology. He possesses a wealth of experience leading global multimillion-dollar, high-growth technology and product engineering initiatives with a proven track record of delivering customer-centric solutions.

He joins Invafresh from project44, a global leader in supply chain visibility. As Chief Technology Officer at project44, he led engineering in close partnership with product management and go-to-market teams to build their supply chain visibility platform. During his five-year tenure with project44, Will scaled the engineering organization across the US, Europe, China, and India, contributing to the organization’s rapid growth. Prior to project44, Will held CTO and other senior technology leadership roles at Citadel, Uptake Technologies, Channel IQ and Aurora Investment Management. Will holds a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical/Astronautical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

“I’m excited to be part of the Invafresh team to deliver a world class experience to our customers through world class advanced engineering leveraging AI and other emerging technologies to address the challenges they are facing,” said Hansmann. “This is a time of great innovation in the fresh food and grocery industry as our customers increasingly look to technology to deliver a better customer experience and advance their business. My focus will be to ensure we continually advance our Fresh Retail Platform to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“I look forward to working with Will as he focuses on expanding the capabilities of our Fresh Retail Platform,” said Tim Spencer, Chief Executive Officer at Invafresh. “His depth of experience and proven track record of engineering success positions us well for the future as we continue to grow our business and address the evolving technology needs of our customers.”

This appointment comes at a time of continued global growth and market momentum for Invafresh. The company continues to expand its AI/ML and analytics capabilities to deliver an industry leading fresh retail platform and is poised for expansion into 2024.

About Invafresh

With a combined 500+ years of Freshology experience, the heritage of Invafresh has enabled fresh food retailers to create extraordinary store operations performance and differentiated customer experiences. As the leader of Freshology, Invafresh is deployed in over 300 grocery retailers spanning a global reach of 18 countries with more than $100 million of Fresh revenue being transacted daily, to provide AI/ML demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, and sustainability and compliance solutions. Learn more at invafresh.com.