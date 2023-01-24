Invafresh Deployed as a Single Solution for Grocery Operations for The Fresh Market

Toronto, ON – Invafresh, the industry standard for fresh food retail operations, today announced that The Fresh Market has expanded its relationship with Invafresh and is now utilizing the Invafresh Fresh Retail Platform for all of its grocery retail operations, from perimeter to center store. Invafresh has now been successfully deployed across all The Fresh Market’s categories including produce, meat, deli, dairy, bakery, grocery, bulk, and floral.

After experiencing measurable success with Invafresh in its fresh food operations in 2021, The Fresh Market chose Invafresh to handle all its retail operations including inventory management and replenishment of the center store. The Fresh Market is using Invafresh for processing and managing AI based demand forecasting across food retail merchandising, replenishment, compliance, and sustainability for its 159 stores in 22 states.“The guest is at the center of everything we do, and our focus is on delivering the freshest experience possible to them. Invafresh enables us to deliver on that commitment. With perpetual inventory, any guesswork is taken out of our forecasting. The accuracy of forecasting provided by Invafresh has resulted in more efficient team members, ensuring products are always available when our guests shop, and lowering our overall capital holding in our back rooms.”

John BishopGroup Vice President of Operations at The Fresh Market

With Invafresh’s proven technical ability to handle in-store production and manage ingredients, The Fresh Market has been able to optimize their in-store processes from having the right availability to the right variety, to reducing shrink and improving store margins.

“We are delighted that The Fresh Market has deployed Invafresh as the single solution to manage their entire store operations,” said Tim Spencer, President & CEO at Invafresh. “By leveraging our Fresh Retail Platform, they’ve been able to realize labor efficiencies through automating ordering and production decisions and redistributing that labor into serving their guests.”

About The Fresh Market

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence.



About Invafresh

With a combined 500+ years of Freshology experience, the heritage of Invafresh has enabled fresh food retailers to create extraordinary store operations performance and differentiated customer experiences. Invafresh is deployed in 300 grocery retailers spanning a global reach of 18 countries and empowers them with omnichannel demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, and sustainability & compliance. Invafresh’s technology has contributed to $150 million annually in waste reduction and is used in $100 million worth of transaction daily.

Learn more at About Us | Invafresh.