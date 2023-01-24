Walmart Commerce Technologies and Salesforce Team Up to Unlock Local Fulfillment and Delivery Solutions for Retailers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart Commerce Technologies and Walmart GoLocal announced a partnership with Salesforce to provide retailers with access to technologies and solutions that power frictionless local pickup and delivery for shoppers everywhere. Both Walmart Commerce Technologies Store Assist local fulfillment app and Walmart GoLocal local delivery solutions will be available through Salesforce AppExchangeto help retailers thrive in today’s hybrid shopping world.

Customers today expect seamless in-store and online experiences with convenient fulfillment options, but creating and managing these complex in-house, omni-channel solutions can be a challenge for retailers. For over a decade, Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has pioneered and scaled innovative omnichannel technologies. Walmart’s partnership with Salesforce will provide retailers access to the same scalable technologies that Walmart uses. These solutions will enable personalized and easy commerce experiences with real-time order visibility and reliable local pickup and delivery.

The Walmart Commerce Technologies Store Assist app helps retailers leverage their local stores as fulfillment centers. With Store Assist, retailers can optimize in-store fulfillment by increasing picking accuracy, speed and efficiency. The app will provide a seamless handoff experience between employees and customers or third-party delivery drivers. With Walmart GoLocal, retailers of all sizes will have access to white-label, delivery-as-a-service technology to power a frictionless delivery experience for their customers.

