FreshDirect Delivers New Creative Campaign For New York’s Food Obsessed

New York, NY – FreshDirect, one of the leading grocery delivery services in the U.S. and a leader in NYC food culture, is launching a new creative campaign targeting time-crunched, quality-obsessed New Yorkers with full plates but empty pantries. This marks FreshDirect’s first integrated campaign from Cincinnati ad agency Curiosity, which was named creative agency of record for the brand in March 2022.

A series of :30 spots tap into relatable moments of trying to fit grocery shopping into one’s already busy day, and how FreshDirect is there to provide the right amount of ease to make lives a bit less chaotic. From a parent juggling multiple tasks during snacktime, to the get-it-done roommate attempting to split the “chores” with their couch-surfing apartment mate, the campaign shows how FreshDirect can keep it fast and keep it fresh while keeping everyone happy.

The spots end with the tagline, “for the food obsessed, by the food obsessed,” an evolution of the brand’s former “the obsession is real” tagline.

View the :30’s here and here.

“Being a homegrown, trusted New York City brand allows us to understand not only the culture of food but the needs and expectations that New Yorkers have around food and groceries,” said John MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, FreshDirect. “We make sure our customers have the absolute freshest food, curated and responsibly sourced from the best places and delivered quickly right to their doorstep.”

The spots were directed by up-and-coming female director LJ Johnson (with one spot featuring her own 7-month-old daughter) and will run on linear and connected TV, and YouTube. In addition, a series of OOH ads will appear throughout New York City at various Citi Bike stations, in subway cars and stations and even placements at Times Square and Yankee Stadium. FreshDirect is also taking to TikTok with a social push that showcases delicious, time-saving fall recipes for go-getters and busy families.

“The process of collaborating with the FreshDirect team for the first time has been as enjoyable as the output.” said Jeff Warman, Chief Creative Officer at Curiosity. “There’s so much passion for the brand, and it’s so uniquely authentic, that it’s easy for our teams to share a collective spirit and vision. We’re just having fun together thinking about the possibilities for the brand.”

In addition to its new campaign, this summer FreshDirect worked with T Brand, the content studio of New York Times Advertising, to celebrate its 20th Anniversary by creating a mini story ad series highlighting FreshDirect fans and long-term customers. FreshDirect also sponsored The New York Times’s The Daily podcast.

About FreshDirect

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, FreshDirect is a leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002 and headquartered in the Bronx, NY, FreshDirect is a great local brand, part of the Ahold Delhaize family of companies. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.

About Curiosity

Curiosity is a fast-growing independent creative solutions agency with four superpowers: strategy, creative, media, and analytics, all driven by curiosity. We use our extreme curiosity to strategically solve business and marketing challenges for courageous clients such as Procter & Gamble, Native, Brooks Running, and Holland America Line. Recognized by AdAge as a Small Agency of the Year, and Campaign US Agency of the Year, we ask the right questions to solve the right challenges because we believe curiosity is the key to unlocking the right solutions.

Curiosity is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the branding capital of the world and home to more Fortune 500 companies per capita than anywhere else in the country. Curious to learn more? Find us on LinkedIn, Instagram and online.