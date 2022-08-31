The United Family donates $500,000 through 31st Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, helps 27 non-profit organizations

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29.

Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the 27 groups in a recognition event. Since its inception in the early nineties, the JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $5,500,000 for non-profit organizations across Texas and New Mexico.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said this event continues to be a cornerstone of charitable giving through the generosity of our vendor partners. He said this tournament remains so special because the funds raised have the ability to touch communities across our trade area in Texas and New Mexico.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be an iconic event for our company and its mission of making a positive impact,” Hopper said. “The United Way and partner organizations do a fantastic job of helping those in need across our communities. We know these funds will have a huge impact on the thousands of families they serve.”

Named in honor of Jacky Pierce, longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, the tournament remains a place for not only charitable giving, but for fellowship and community.

“At the end of the day, this tournament would not be the same without the incredible relationships with our vendor partners,” Hopper said. “It not only supports an awesome cause but also allows relationships to grow with like-minded companies focused on helping their communities. That’s why this means so much to us.”

The first round of the 31st iteration of the JPCC tournament was played on the morning of Sunday, August 28 while the remaining four rounds will be played on Monday, August 29. More than 600 golfers will hit the links for the charity tournament over the two-day event.

Tournament beneficiaries include:

· United Way Abilene

· United Way Amarillo & Canyon

· United Way Brownwood

· United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County

· United Way of Chaves County

· United Way of the Concho Valley

· Dallam-Hartley Counties United Way

· United Way Metropolitan Dallas

· Deaf Smith United Way

· United Way Denton Co

· Graham Area United Way

· Hutchinson County United Way

· United Way-Lea County

· Lubbock Area United Way

· United Way of Midland

· United Way of Moore Co

· United Way of Central New Mexico

· United Way of Eastern New Mexico

· United Way of Northern New Mexico

· North Texas Area United Way

· Ochiltree United Way

· United Way of Odessa

· Pampa United Way

· Plainview Area United Way

· Scurry County United Way

· United Way Tarrant Co

· Thrive of Southern New Mexico

About The United Family ®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.