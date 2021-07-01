Market Street and United Supermarkets to Carry Special, Locally Bred Summer Spice Hibiscus Flowers on July 4 Weekend

VERNON, Texas — As the City of Vernon continues to work towards becoming the Hibiscus capital of Texas, Market Street and United Supermarkets are trying to help. Over the July 4 weekend, guests in Vernon, Wichita Falls and the DFW area will have the opportunity to take home the beautiful Summer Spice Hibiscus flower, also known as the Hardy Hibiscus.

Bred locally in Vernon by Texas A&MAgriLife, the Hardy Hibiscus stays in bloom from the summer months until the first frost while featuring its large steel blue petals and dark red center. The Hardy Hibiscus is heat tolerant, comes back from the ground every spring, attracts pollinators, and only requires watering two to three times a week.

Bradley Gaines, business director of floral for the United Family, said the Hardy Hibiscus is a phenomenal flower for Texas gardeners because of its ability to be in direct sunlight for six or more hours.

“Not only is this flower beautiful, but it is very versatile,” Gaines said. “It can be in direct sunlight for a long portion of the day while also only requiring minimal watering throughout the week. Another bonus to this flower is that it attracts all kinds of pollinators to the garden.”

The butterflies and birds aren’t the only things that make this flower special. When guests choose to buy one of these flowers, they are supporting the local efforts of Texas A&M AgriLife in Vernon. Not to mention, finding this type of flower can be challenging for gardeners, as nurseries are rarely able to carry them.

From the expert horticulturist to the beginner, Gaines said this easy-to-maintain flower is perfect for the Texas gardener of any level.

