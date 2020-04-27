Freshly Expands With New B2B Platform: Freshly for Business

NEW YORK, N.Y. — With employees across the country working from home or on the frontlines, Freshly Inc. the leading manufacturer of fresh, prepared meals in the U.S., has introduced Freshly for Business, a new B2B platform to help companies nourish their teams no matter where they are. Freshly for Business is built to solve the challenges facing small businesses with a few employees, to companies with hundreds of thousands of employees located across the country. This year, Freshly will ship 50 million meals to over 20,000 zip codes in the U.S., providing an optimal platform to help businesses across the country during these challenging times.

By delivering chef-cooked meals that are fresh, never frozen, and can be heated and served in 3 minutes, Freshly is helping businesses ease the burden on their employees for lunches and dinners on busy work-from-home days. Freshly is providing an nutritious on-the-go resource for essential workers who must report to work, from hospitals and banks to pharmacies and delivery couriers. With meals that cost 50-75% less than takeout delivery, Freshly for Business is providing an affordable solution to employers.

“We’ve seen a huge demand from employers who want to provide their teams with healthy and affordable food options right now, especially those with frontline employees.” said Michael Wystrach, Freshly’s Founder and CEO. “We’re all adapting in this current climate and businesses are shifting their work perks like meals, coffee, and snacks to virtual options. As access to fresh food becomes increasingly challenging and costly, Freshly for Business is helping meet evolving needs.”

Freshly meals follow a food philosophy of less sugar, less processed, and more nutrients. With a rotating menu of 30+ different meals, employees can choose 4, 6, 9 or 12 meals per week starting as low as $7.99 per meal. All are single-serve for the perfect portion and gluten-free. For example, meals include: Sicilian Style Chicken Parm with Broccoli coated in better-for-you almond flour and topped with marinara sauce sweetened with honey; Turkey-Mushroom Meatballs, served over Zoodles as a carb-conscious alternative to pasta.

Freshly for Business is delivering to all states within the continental U.S. For more information visit www.freshly.com/business. Companies and HR professionals interested in learning more about Freshly for Business can contact business@freshly.com.

About Freshly

Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering chef-cooked meals fresh, not frozen, that can be heated and served in 3 minutes directly to customers’ doors. All that’s needed is a microwave, fork, and plate (optional) to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that taste and health don’t need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly’s food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed, and more nutrients. All our meals are gluten-free and single-serve for effortless portion control. Developed by chefs and nutritionists, the menu features better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time. For more information, visit www.freshly.com.