Freshop Announces SNAP Integration

While many Americans have switched to online grocery shopping to comply with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, that might not be an option for low-income families who rely on U.S. government nutrition assistance. Programs like WIC or SNAP have historically required a house-hold member to make purchases using benefits, in-person, in front of a cashier.

Freshop is proud to announce full integration of SNAP on its platform in select states across the U.S. giving millions of Americans the ability to feel safe while providing the necessary nutrition for their families’.

SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a federal program that helps low-income American families put food on their tables. SNAP is the largest program working to fight hunger in America and helps provide access to basic nutritional needs.

