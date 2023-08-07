Genpak Launches Enhanced New Website

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Genpak, a leading foodservice packaging manufacturer, launched a new, updated website tailored to optimize user navigation and experience. Along with an improvement in design, Genpak’s new website was engineered to amplify functionality, successfully allowing users to navigate web pages and locate relevant, pertinent information. Visitors can also identify product solutions based on their specific market, learn about packaging material substrates, filter product types, and access a wealth of corporate resources. The launch of the new website is an extension of Genpak’s commitment to enhancing restaurant packaging efficiency and consumer dining experiences.

About Genpak

Founded in 1969, Genpak is a leading foodservice packaging manufacturer headquartered in Charlotte, NC. The company serves a multitude of clients across North America, ranging from convenience stores to fast-casual and quick-service restaurants. Genpak’s dedication to innovation, versatile food packaging solutions, and commitment to maintaining excellent customer relationships effectively serves the ever-evolving needs in the foodservice industry. Visit the new website at www.genpak.com