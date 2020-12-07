Amcor Launches First Recyclable Shrink Bag For Meat, Poultry, and Cheese

ZURICH, Switzerland — Amcor, a global leader in packaging, has today launched Eco-Tite® R in Europe, the first designed to be recycled, PVDC-free shrink bag for fresh and processed meat, poultry and some cheeses. Amcor Eco-Tite® R is designed to maximise shelf-life, maintain food safety, reduce food waste and can be recycled in existing polyethylene (PE) plastic recycling streams.* This means that more consumers will be able to recycle their meat, poultry and cheese packaging, while enjoying the benefits of longer lasting food.

“Through our packaging expertise and commitment to sustainability, the team has overcome a challenge for the industry; developing a high performance shrink bag that’s PVDC-free and recyclable, while maintaining food safety. This is a great step-forward for consumers and an example of how the removal of problematic materials from packaging – something the industry is increasingly focussed on delivering – can provide us with safe, secure and recyclable packaging,” said Rosalia Rosalinova, Marketing Manager for Meat and Fresh Produce at Amcor.

Amcor Eco-Tite® R is a multi-layer, mono-PE packaging which maintains a high barrier to oxygen and water vapour even when exposed to high-moisture environments, such as cooler cases and refrigerators. This solution provides European meat and cheese producers an alternative to PVDC packaging – which is not recyclable in mechanical or chemical recycling systems.

To validate recyclability in real-world conditions, Amcor Eco-Tite® R has been certified by the cyclos-HTP institute, an independent testing lab. Consumers can today recycle the bag where suitable infrastructure is in place, including Germany, France and Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Austria and Spain. Recyclability of the new shrink bag will grow as infrastructure develops in additional countries.

This innovation also supports Amcor’s broader commitment to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, which it committed to in 2018 as part of its pledge.

*European countries with suitable polyethylene (PE) recycling steams currently include Germany, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Austria and Spain.

