Individually Wrapped Cheese Could be Targeted Under New York Legislation

Senate Bill S4246, dubbed the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act, would require companies that have a net annual income of more than $1 million to reduce consumer packaging, improve recycling efforts of their product packaging and help update recycling infrastructure.

Once approved, producers would have to reduce their packaging by 10% of weight within three years, 20% by five years, 30% by eight years, 40% by 10 years and 50% by 12 years, according to New York state Sen. Pete Harckham’s June 2023 memo.

