Individually Wrapped Cheese Could be Targeted Under New York Legislation

Daniella Genovese, Fox Business Dairy May 15, 2024

Senate Bill S4246, dubbed the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act, would require companies that have a net annual income of more than $1 million to reduce consumer packaging, improve recycling efforts of their product packaging and help update recycling infrastructure. 

Once approved, producers would have to reduce their packaging by 10% of weight within three years, 20% by five years, 30% by eight years, 40% by 10 years and 50% by 12 years, according to New York state Sen. Pete Harckham’s June 2023 memo.

