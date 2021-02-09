Sev-Rend Announces New Sustainable Packaging Line – Bio-Able Solutions

Sev-Rend High-Performance Packaging has continuously made their mark in the packaging world over the past 26 year, especially in the produce industry. Sev-Rend is now looking to move the needle even further with their introduction of their new Bio-Able Solutions product line.

Bio-Able Solutions is Sev-Rend’s newest answer to the sustainable packaging question that the industry has been working diligently to overcome. The use of single use plastics has become problematic for the due to the material not being able to rapidly degrade down in the waste cycle. Recyclable packaging is a great option due to the current infrastructure in place, but this is still not 100% accessible by the public and there are numerous issues with the efficiencies of the process.

Bio-Able Solutions by Sev-Rend directly addresses plastic and food packaging sustainability. Enabled with bio-assimilation technology, Bio-Able Solutions products are 100% recyclable and uniquely formulated to fully degrade in both marine and terrestrial environments, leaving behind no micro-plastic waste.

Typical plastic packaging can take hundreds of years to break down. Bio-Able Solutions breaks down in a matter of 24 months and still retains the unique features of traditional plastic that makes it a favorable packaging vehicle, such as bond strengths and barrier properties for product preservation. On top of this – Bio-Able Solutions products are FDA approved and 100% recyclable as well.

“We are in the process of certifying all packaging products manufactured by Sev-Rend for the Bio-Able Solution product line” states Luigi Indacochea – Sev-Rend’s NE Sales Manager and sustainable team leader. “We currently have our SR-Film and Sof-Net Netting certified for the line and are working to have our tag and pouch products certified as well.”

“The addition of the Bio-Able Solutions to our packaging portfolio is something the Sev-Rend team has been working very hard on for past year” said Jeff Watkin, Director of Marketing for Sev-Rend. “We all have skin in this game as the growth of single-use plastics is forecasted to continue to rise. A solution is needed that crosses multiple areas of the sustainable packaging front and we feel confident this helps service 100% of the consumer base, which current options do not achieve.”

“The fresh produce industry is a great target market for this product line due to the shorter shelf life you typically see with produce when compared to other categories in the retail environment” said Luigi Indacochea. “The 24 month breakdown cycle works perfectly for this product type. We see Bio-Able Solutions’ products as plastic packaging in a responsible format”

We encourage everyone to visit bioablesolutions.com to learn more on the product. You can also reach out to your Sev-Rend Sales Manager to get more information and learn how we can convert you current packaging consumables line to the Bio-Able Solutions products. Sev-Rend is a leading supplier of high performance packaging and has been in the packaging business for over 26 years. Their headquarters and manufacturing facility are strategically located in Collinsville, IL, just outside of St. Louis, MO.