Instacart Appoints Operations and Product Leader Asha Sharma as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO – Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced it has appointed Asha Sharma as Chief Operating Officer. Sharma joins the company in mid-February and will report directly to Instacart Founder and Chief Executive Officer Apoorva Mehta.

“Solving for the customer is at the core of everything we do at Instacart. We believe that our long-term success will be driven by creating products that exceed customer expectations at every touch point,” said Apoorva Mehta, Founder and CEO of Instacart. “To help achieve that, we’re welcoming an exceptional operator and entrepreneurial product leader in Asha Sharma to serve as our new Chief Operating Officer. Asha’s known for building strong teams in high growth environments and creating product experiences that are beloved by people around the world. I’m excited to welcome her to the team as we focus on unlocking more value for all the communities we serve.”

As COO of Instacart, Sharma will oversee the Instacart Marketplace, which includes the Instacart App, Instacart Logistics, Growth and Marketing. She’ll also focus on engaging new and returning customers as Instacart continues to serve as a lifeline for millions of people across North America.

“Instacart has become a fixture in our homes – one of the few products that are essential every single week in the flurry of life, including my own. I’m proud to join the team during such a pivotal time as Instacart continues to change the way people connect with the retailers they trust to get the groceries and goods they need,” said Asha Sharma, incoming COO, Instacart. “I’m passionate about working on products that have a real-world impact on people around the world. I believe Instacart has only scratched the surface of what’s possible, and I look forward to working with Apoorva and the team as we focus on developing new experiences that deliver unparalleled value to customers.”

Sharma joins Instacart from Facebook, where she was Vice President of Product for many of the company’s private communications products across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. During her time at Facebook, Sharma also previously served as VP of Product for Messenger, and Head of Product for Social Impact. She was previously COO of Porch, where she was responsible for the company’s operations, product, growth, and marketing efforts. Prior to joining Porch, Sharma worked in marketing and operations at Microsoft.

Instacart today partners with nearly 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to offer delivery and pickup services from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart is available to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.

