NGA Show Announces 2021 Program Offerings

Trumbull, CT – The NGA Show, produced and managed by Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group, announced today that it will be held, in-person, Sept. 19-21, 2021, at the recently renovated Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The decision to shift the event was based on updated vaccine rollout projections as well as the current reopening status in Nevada. The new dates and venue will provide attendees with a great Las Vegas experience, with exhibits and education sessions located steps from attendees’ hotel rooms.

“If the past 11 months have taught us anything, it’s that we must remain flexible to be successful. The supermarket industry has demonstrated to the nation how to safely operate while serving local communities. The NGA Show looks forward to welcoming the industry to Las Vegas to celebrate the success and vitality of the industry, while providing a platform for retailer and wholesalers to learn and also meet with suppliers and providers ready to support new industry growth. Demand has already exceeded our expectations and we anticipate having a sold-out 2021 NGA Show,” said Courtney Mueller, NGA show director.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the 2021 NGA Show in-person back in Las Vegas and bring the independent supermarket industry together during a time of tremendous industry growth and opportunity,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “The safety of our attendees will continue to be our top priority. We are confident that, by employing best-in-class protocols and procedures, the 2021 NGA Show will be one of the best ever.”

Registration for the 2021 NGA Show will open in May. All attendees will be required to adhere to safety protocols and government regulations during the NGA Show event. More information on educational sessions, exhibits and other networking events can be found at www.thengashow.com.

Clarion Events and NGA continue to work on new concepts to support the industry, both through original, world-class education that is practical and relevant for today’s food retailers, and by bringing vendors together with retailers and wholesalers.

NGA will host its Executive Conference in conjunction with the NGA Show from Saturday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Paris Hotel and Casino. This invitation-only event is designed for CEOs and their leadership teams to connect with their trading partners to explore big-picture ideas and data from throughout the supply chain that will directly impact their businesses.

The NGA Show Extension: Virtual Edition, a new event scheduled to provide access to unique educational content and facilitate product introductions and 1-to-1 meetings, will be held online on Sept. 28 – 30, 2021.

The NGA Show Summit will follow on Dec. 1-3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., as an intimate hosted buyer/vendor gathering that will provide the opportunity to discover customer trends and connect with new vendors in a small group setting.

The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather for more than 30 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.

Clarion Events (US.ClarionEvents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events UK and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing four Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and supercharging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, Conn.; Kennesaw, Ga.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Tacoma, Wash., and Fairlawn, N.J.

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.