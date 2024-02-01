Getir Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments For Us Expansion

New York, NY – Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, has selected new leadership to head the company’s US Group and FreshDirect teams, appointing Hatice Evren as US Group Chief Executive Officer, Getir & FreshDirect, and Sloan Eddleston as Chief Executive Officer of FreshDirect. The announcement was made by Nazim Salur, Founder and CEO, Getir and is effective immediately.

In her new role as US Group CEO, Getir & FreshDirect, Evren will work with leaders at Getir US and FreshDirect, facilitating cross-channel development and creating synergies between the two US companies, while leveraging her experience at Getir’s headquarters. Previously the Chief of Global Business Functions for Getir, Evren’s experience, coupled with her strategic vision, makes her well-positioned to lead the US Group into its next phase of growth and success.

Evren brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of successful leadership in the technology, e-commerce, and grocery spaces. Prior to her role as Chief of Global Business Functions for Getir, Evren headed Getir’s core grocery business in Turkey as CEO. Evren holds an MBA from Harvard University and BSc in Industrial Engineering from Bogazici University.

In another addition to FreshDirect’s leadership team, Sloan Eddleston has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of FreshDirect, reporting to Evren. Eddleston brings extensive expertise in the grocery, mass retail, on-demand delivery, and food and beverage sectors to the leading online grocer. His focus on improving customer value propositions and passion for forming high-performing teams will enable him to build upon FreshDirect’s strong foundations and pioneering position in digital grocery delivery, driving growth and profitability for the business.

Eddleston’s deep knowledge of the industry is rooted most notably in his time at Walmart, where he held a leading role in the company’s digital transformation. His most recent roles as Chief Marketplace, Strategy & Growth Officer at Wonder, and prior role as COO of an on-demand delivery business in Manhattan and Brooklyn create a perfect combination of industry expertise and familiarity with FreshDirect’s core customer base in New York City and the surrounding tri-state area.

“As we continue to revolutionize and lead the grocery delivery space, the additions of Hatice and Sloan to our US-based leadership team, ensure sustainable success and growth for Getir and FreshDirect. We look forward to leveraging their respective extensive experience and industry knowledge to provide strategies and services that will benefit our customers and enhance their shopping experience, as well as further solidify our leading market position,” said Salur.

About Getir and FreshDirect:

Getir, founded in 2015, is the world’s first ultrafast grocery delivery service. Operating in five countries, Getir creates great convenience for its customers by delivering their groceries within 10-15 minutes. Founded in 2002, FreshDirect is a leading online grocer committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food.