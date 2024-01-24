Giant Eagle to Open First Automated Micro-Fulfillment Center

Sam Silverstein, Yahoo Finance Retail & FoodService January 24, 2024

Giant Eagle is preparing to open its first automated micro-fulfillment center at a site in Pittsburgh, according to job listings on the East Coast supermarket chain’s website.

The grocer will use the MFC, which will stock center store goods as well as chilled and frozen items, to fulfill curbside pickup orders. Giant Eagle is actively recruiting for several roles involved with operating the MFC and plans to host an open house at the facility on Jan. 24.

The facility will be located at 1775 South Braddock Ave. and use a tote-based system to move products, according to the announcement about the hiring event.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo Finance

Related Articles

Bakery

Three Giant Eagle Stores Recall Bakery Items with Peanut Butter Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

FDA Bakery May 31, 2022

Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntarily recall of multiple bakery items containing peanut butter sold at three Pennsylvania supermarkets in Ebensburg, Indiana and Northern Cambria due to potential salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Retail & FoodService

Giant Eagle Locking in Value for Customers by Lowering and Holding Prices on 800 Popular Items Throughout Summer

Giant Eagle Retail & FoodService May 4, 2023

Giant Eagle, Inc. announced today a new “Price Lock” on an expansive list of 800 high-quality items, including a wide variety of grocery essentials at all Giant Eagle and Market District locations and a selection of popular items at GetGo. Beginning May 4 through August 9, the “Price Lock” will reduce and control prices on these items by an average of nearly 20 percent.