Giant Eagle to Open First Automated Micro-Fulfillment Center

Giant Eagle is preparing to open its first automated micro-fulfillment center at a site in Pittsburgh, according to job listings on the East Coast supermarket chain’s website.

The grocer will use the MFC, which will stock center store goods as well as chilled and frozen items, to fulfill curbside pickup orders. Giant Eagle is actively recruiting for several roles involved with operating the MFC and plans to host an open house at the facility on Jan. 24.

The facility will be located at 1775 South Braddock Ave. and use a tote-based system to move products, according to the announcement about the hiring event.

