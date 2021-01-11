Giant Food Launches New Private-Label Cook-in-Bag Product Line

LANDOVER, Md. — Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces its new private-label Cook-in-Bag product line of convenient meal solutions that will be available at all 164 Giant stores. The new line includes fourteen different meat and seafood entrees that come pre-seasoned or marinated in an oven-ready bag, keeping preparation and clean up to a minimum.

“Our Cook-in-Bag products offer flavorful and simple meal solutions, particularly at a time when many are experiencing cooking fatigue at home,” said Tonya Herring, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer for Giant Food. “These dishes allow families to explore new recipes that can be paired with any favorite side dishes with minimal preparation which helps to save them time so they can get back to what matters most.”

The Cook-in-Bag poultry and pork offerings, which can be prepared in the package in either an oven or crockpot, include garlic and herb whole chicken roaster, garlic and herb chicken breasts, Asian teriyaki chicken breasts, sweet kickin’ BBQ chicken breasts, chimichurri chicken thighs, carnitas chicken thighs, triple mustard and honey roast, Jamaican jerk roast, red wine & herb loin filet and Greek seasoned loin filet.

The seafood offerings, which can be prepared in an oven, include Mediterranean cod, lemon dill scallops, Chesapeake Bay style shrimp and bourbon salmon. Serving sizes vary by offering and all items are ready in an hour or less.

The Cook-in-Bag product line is the latest addition to Giant’s private brand portfolio, which includes thousands of items throughout the store under various lines such as Nature’s Promise, Taste of Inspirations, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Companion, Etos, CareOne, Artisan Wine and Artie Wines.

For customers looking to purchase their groceries online and enjoy the convenience of Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers, the Cook-in-Bag product line will be available on GiantFood.com and the Giant Food mobile app.

To learn more about Giant’s private brands and product offerings, please visit giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online. With 142 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all our market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want it. For more information on Giant, visit: giantfood.com.