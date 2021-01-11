Sugden Ltd. Acquires Vanderpol Waffle Systems From AMF Bakery Systems Europe BV

GORINCHEM, NETHERLANDS – AMF Bakery Systems Europe BV and SUGDEN Processing Equipment Ltd., today announced the sale of VanderPol Waffle Systems to SUGDEN effective December 18, 2020. VanderPol Waffle Systems is a product line and brand that specializes in complete waffle production solutions.

VanderPol Waffle Systems was a product line under Tromp Pol (Vanderpol) Baking Equipment BV, founded in 1880 and has been a strategic player in the waffle and fun cake space. Later in time the company was acquired by Markel Food Group, Inc., together with Tromp and Den Boer, nowadays all joined in AMF Bakery Systems Europe BV.

VanderPol is a specialist in high capacity lines and global market leader in waffle handling and filling of waffles including Belgian waffles, Dutch stroopwafels and a variety of “fun cakes”. The focus has been and remains on industrial waffle lines, dosing of batters and doughs, make-up, filling and baking of waffle products.

Sugden Limited is a global leader in the design and manufacture of Hotplate plants for the production of products such as pancakes, English muffins, crumpets, potato cakes, Welsh cakes, farls and soda bread. The Sugden Hotplate equipment for the production of pancakes, English muffins, crumpets, potato cakes, etc. are custom designed to suit client requirements and production facility environments. Founded in 1972, Sugden Ltd. has rapidly developed an international reputation for custom-configured, high quality proofer and griddle solutions. Initial integration of all VanderPol activities into Sugden Ltd. has already started and will continue throughout the coming period as agreed between parties. Details and financial information about this sale are confidential and will remain confidential.

ABOUT AMF BAKERY SYSTEMS

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace, that improve operations, products, and bakery success. With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.