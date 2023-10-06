Clint Adams Joins AMF as Commercial Director Americas

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – AMF Bakery Systems (AMF) welcomes Clint Adams as commercial director, North America Specialty Segments effective September 19th, 2023. In this leadership role, Adams will elevate and strengthen AMF’s sales, project management and customer care efforts within strategic bakery segments including artisan bread and rolls, pizza and flatbreads, cakes, pies, pastries and more.

An industry veteran and previous teammate at AMF, Clint Adams has over twenty years of experience working in the baking industry in roles of increasing leadership first in bakery operations and more recently in sales leadership in equipment manufacturing and automation. As commercial director, Adams will partner closely with Americas Sales Director Adrian Dee on sales strategy and execution while also bringing leadership focus and oversight to overall project execution and aftermarket care for North American customers in these segments.

“This is a wonderful ‘welcome home’ to Clint, who spent 9 years with the former Tromp Group USA and AMF from 2011 to 2020,” noted Jason Ward, president and CEO of AMF. “We look forward to bringing Clint’s deep knowledge of bakery automation and operations, strong customer relationships and sales leadership capabilities back into our organization.”

