AMF Announces Leadership Changes In Americas

Richmond, Virginia – AMF Bakery Systems (AMF) announced today that Guillaume Joly, previously Global Business Development Manager, will transition to the role of Director of Sales for U.S. and Canada focusing on artisan bread and rolls, pizza and flatbreads, cakes and pies, as well as pastries and croissants.

As the Company’s expertise in developing innovative production solutions for artisan breads and specialty baked goods continues to grow throughout North America, Guillaume will lead the sales team focused on offering complete mixing through packaging solutions, including AMF Tromp sheeting and laminating as well as AMF Den Boer baking system technologies throughout the region.

Guillaume will continue to work closely with AMF’s Director of Sales, U.S. and Canada, for the soft bread and bun segment, Blake Millard, as the duo aim to expand AMF’s reach across the complete range of best-in-class technologies from mixer to marketplace.

“This is a natural transition for Guillaume,” mentioned Jason Ward, President of AMF. “His expertise in artisan bread and laminated product formulation, bakery process, and best-in-class equipment will continue to be influential in driving our market strategy for the artisan bread and specialty segments.”

Mr. Joly joined AMF Bakery Systems in October 2019 with over 25 years in the baking industry.

ABOUT AMF BAKERY SYSTEMS

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems – inclusive of AMF Tromp and AMF Den Boer – for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace. AMF sets the standard in the baking industry providing innovative solutions for the production of soft bread and buns, artisan bread and rolls, pizza and flatbreads, cakes and pies, pastries and croissants.

With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.