AMF Bakery Systems Welcomes Alex Beuschlein as New Regional Account Manager for the U.S.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – AMF Bakery Systems (AMF) welcomed Alexander Beuschlein as Midwest Regional Account Manager for the United States. Beuschlein will focus on fostering new customer relationships and strengthening production line support for existing bakery customers in specialty segments including artisan bread and rolls, pizza, flatbreads, cakes, pies, pastries, and croissants.

“Beuschlein’s goal is to help solidify AMF’s position as the baking partner of choice for commercial bakeries around the world,” mentioned Guillaume Joly, Director of Sales, U.S. and Canada for the specialty baked goods segments. “His in depth knowledge of sheeting, depositing and laminating applications will contribute to the Company’s success in delivering the most optimal production solutions for bakers producing artisan breads, pizzas, cakes and other specialty baked goods.”

A graduate of Dietrich Bonhoeffer Gymnasium – Wertheim in Germany, Beuschlein is a native German with fluency in both English and French. Prior to his sales roles in commercial baking, Alex achieved success in a variety of customer service and sales leadership roles within the German banking industry as well.

“My focus is always on the customer and his or her needs, so I am aware of the constant need to align customer requirements with our internal capabilities and capacities. This transparency allows us to build customer relationships centered on trust and performance that ultimately ensure enduring success for both parties. I am highly committed to dedicating all my knowledge, passion and empathy to achieving this goal with AMF,” noted Beuschlein.

Beuschlein will be based in Montreal, Canada as he supports customer relationships throughout the midwestern United States.

ABOUT AMF BAKERY SYSTEMS

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems – inclusive of AMF Tromp and AMF Den Boer – for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace, that improve operations, products, and bakery success. With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.