Giant Food Announces Partnership with Baltimore City Government Benefiting SNAP and EBT Eligible Residents

Landover, Md. – Giant Food, the leading regional grocery chain, announces today its partnership with Baltimore City that will help residents with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) benefits save on produce throughout Baltimore City. The program supports access to healthy produce at a critical time as recent federal rollbacks of SNAP Emergency Allotments result in many individuals being challenged to stretch their food dollars even more. This program is made possible by utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The partnership will offer a $15.00 promo code to eligible households which will be accessible through Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers orders placed on giantfood.com. The code can be redeemed up to six times over the course of six months for a maximum benefit of $180. The $15.00 incentive must be used in full each time a participant redeems the code, and eligible items include fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.

“Giant is proud to partner with Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore City Department of Planning’s Food Policy and Planning Division to offer fruit & vegetable savings to those who need it the most, available through convenient delivery and pickup orders,” said Gregg Dorazio, Director of eCommerce for Giant Food. “With the recent conclusion of emergency SNAP allotments, the rollout of this partnership comes at a time of great need and further supports our mission to increase access to nutritious foods and address hunger relief in the communities we serve.”

“Nearly 150,000 of our Baltimore neighbors are impacted by the hunger cliff. This is an important step to help address the effects of the loss of SNAP Emergency Allotments and support families’ nutritional needs,” said Michael J. Wilson, Director, Maryland Hunger Solutions. “Making sure our residents have access to healthy, affordable food is a step toward combating food insecurity.”



“Our vision is to ensure all Baltimore City SNAP participants have the resources and support they need to achieve nutritional security through both in-store and online purchasing of foods” said Taylor LaFave, Chief of Food Policy and Planning for Baltimore City. “ARPA funding has allowed us to provide supplemental support for residents to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables while encouraging afforadable at-home delivery options for residents living in Healthy Food Priority Areas. These efforts help build a more equitable urban food system.”

Same-day service is available through both Giant Delivers and Giant Pickup. Purchases made on Giant Delivers between Tuesday-Thursday include zero delivery fees while all other days include a fee of just $3.95 per order. Giant Pickup is free with same-day service in as fast as two hours.

Giant remains committed to providing savings and value to all its customers, both through this new produce program, as well as its Giant Flexible Rewards loyalty program.

The Giant Flexible Rewards program provides customers the opportunity to save on their regular grocery needs and earn rewards toward grocery savings, gas savings and special rewards. Last year, Giant also announced that customers are now able to redeem their rewards points for staple store brand products at reduced point requirements, delivering even more savings. Customers can enroll and manage their points and rewards online at giantfood.com or on the Giant Food mobile app.

Eligible Baltimore residents who wish to take advantage of the online promotion via Giant Pickup may place their orders for pick up at these nine eligible Baltimore locations:

Store 145- 5150 Sinclair Lane, Baltimore, MD 21206

Store 159- 3757 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD 21208

Store 23060 1020 W 41 st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211

Street, Baltimore, MD 21211 Store 108- 6340-50 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212

Store 337- 6620 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215

Store 303- 601 East 33 rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218

St, Baltimore, MD 21218 Store 363- 1400 Merrit Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

Store 317- 46254 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229

Store 2333- 857 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore City, MD 21230

For more information including the promotional code, how to redeem during online checkout and the full list of eligible zip codes for home delivery, please visit giantfood.com/snap-ebt-baltimore.

###

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, and 29 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.