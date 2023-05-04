Giant Food Opens New E-Commerce Fulfillment Center in Manassas, Virginia

LANDOVER, Md. — Giant Food, the leading Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces the opening of a new Giant Delivers e-commerce fulfillment center in Manassas, Va. The new 82,000 square foot facility will make home and business delivery possible for thousands of new customers in over 140 zip codes across northern Virginia. Enhancing service to existing customers throughout the area, the new facility will also offer expanded convenience including same-day delivery in as little as three hours and free midweek delivery.

“We are continually looking for ways to better serve our communities and our customers. This investment in our newest facility helps us reach even more people with even more convenience,” said Gregg Dorazio, Director of E-Commerce at Giant Food. “By shopping and delivering your orders for no fee between Tuesday-Thursday, and for just $3.95 on weekends, we’re truly living up to our promise to be a one-stop shop, giving customers affordable options to shop so they can get back to the moments that matter the most.”

Housing an extensive local assortment, customers can enjoy items from a wide range of Virginia companies including The Perfect Pita and Don’t Forget Cake. Giant is also the first grocer in Virginia to provide beer and wine delivery to residents, and customers can order from a wide range of producers, including locally-based Port City and Solace Brewing.

The Manassas facility will feature the company’s latest batch-picking software and an extensive conveyor system that will increase the speed of shop to enable faster, more frequent delivery options. This is the second e-commerce fulfillment center for the company. Its existing Hanover, Md. facility will continue servicing Giant Delivers customers across its local markets.

“Giant is a leader in home delivery, and over the years we’ve continued to expand our services and footprint throughout the region,” said Joe Urban Vice President Supply Chain Operations at Giant Food. “We’re proud to continue growing as a local employer focused on making positive impacts for both our customers and the entire Giant family, and with the opening of our Manassas e-commerce fulfillment center, we’re thrilled to be creating 200 new jobs for the community.”

Giant Delivers requires no subscription and offers no delivery fees on midweek orders between Tuesday-Thursday. Orders for delivery between Friday-Monday include just a $3.95 delivery fee and minimum order requirements on all delivery orders are just $30.

Customers can place a Giant Delivers order on giantfood.com or while on-the-go through the Giant Food mobile app and items are hand-picked and packed by dedicated Giant associates and delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps with Giant’s own fleet of vans and full-time drivers.

For more information about Giant or to place an order, visit giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, and 29 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.