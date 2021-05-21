Giant Food Releases First Better Neighbor Report

(Landover, Md.) – Giant Food announces the release of its first Better Neighbor Report, a comprehensive account of 2020’s giving, partnerships and innovation as part of its efforts to consistently be a Better Place to Shop, a Better Place to Work and a Better Neighbor to the individuals and communities it serves.

“As we look back at not only the difficult past year, but Giant’s entire 85-year history, we continue to recognize the responsibility we have to our associates, customers, partners and communities,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “This report is not only a reflection of 2020’s efforts, but also a promise to our customers that we will continue to earn their trust and loyalty each and every day.”

Included within the report are details of Giant’s initiatives and work in serving customers, associates, and communities. Highlights from the report include:

Better Neighbor

4,025,241 lbs. of food donated to individuals and communities

$980,000+ donated to Giant’s Feeding America Food Bank partners through the Giant Family Foundation to address food insecurity

$1.2M donated to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore to support active-duty military members and their families

$2.2M raised for the Pediatric Cancer Campaign benefiting Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology Department and Children’s Cancer Foundation

$500,000 donated to regional nonprofits and local HBCUs to support racial equality

Reached over 2,800 residents of the Ward 8 community through expanded neighborhood health improvement program; $287,000 donated through the Giant Family Foundation

90 trees planted and 560 ft. of streams protected through the Clean Water Partnership

100% free Volta EV charging stations offered at 20 stores and counting, contributing to over 16,000 free miles and the offset of over 7,000 lbs. of vehicle emissions

Better Place to Shop

Offered over 800 free healthy living classes and 660 personalized consultations to support nutrition education

Expanded diverse and inclusive network of suppliers to 218 diverse suppliers offering over 3,100 products

Partnered with over 125 local vendors including more than 50 local farmers to offer over 500 local products and growing

Raised $1M+ for COVID-19 relief efforts, designated to John Hopkins University to support patient care and research, and local food banks and nonprofits to support community members in need

Better Place to Work

Business Resource Groups including PRIDE, Women’s Inclusive Network, Giant Veterans, Giant Food Corporate Council and THRIVE lend valuable support to diversity and inclusion efforts

Received 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for two consecutive years for efforts in LBGTQ+ workplace equality

Named one of The Washington Post’s Top Places to Work

Dedicated over $139,000 in education scholarships and grants for associates

Giant in-store nutritionists led #HealthyAtWork challenge offered to 20,000 associates to encourage positive lifestyle choices and activities promoting health and positive motivation

Issued 38 awards of excellence for top performance and leadership; 66 Presidential Awards for Top Values in Motion winners; celebrated four Top Women in Grocery award recipients and six Women of Influence winners

Covid-19 Response

To meet immediate public health needs, Giant has been offering essential COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents since December, administered by Giant’s licensed in-store pharmacists. In March of this year, Giant expanded services and now all 152 of its in-store pharmacies throughout the region are offering the vaccines. Currently all pharmacies are accepting walk-ins for vaccinations every Monday and Thursday from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. with no appointment needed.

For more information or to download the full Better Neighbor Report, visit giantfood.com/pages/better-neighbor-report.

About Giant Food

This year, Giant Food is celebrating 85 years as a community grocery store. Since opening its first location on Georgia Ave. in Washington, DC in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of its customers’ lives and the communities it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online. With 147 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivery available to all market areas in DC, MD, VA and DE, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best product and prices, whenever and however they want. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.