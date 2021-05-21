Hazel Tech to Host Grape Quality Summit

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces the launch of its upcoming virtual Grape Quality Summit. A one-hour event to be held on Thursday May 27th, the Summit will feature keynote speakers discussing market trends, postharvest research and shelf-life extension technology.



Speakers will include Anne-Marie Roerink, Founder and Principal of 210 Analytics, Professor Giancarlo Colelli, Professor of Postharvest Technology at the University of Foggia, Italy, and Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development – AgTech, at Hazel Technologies, Inc.



Keynote speeches will highlight the latest research on fresh table grape post-harvest quality, including maintaining stem quality, preventing dehydration and ensuring optimum long-distance transit. In addition, speakers will discuss new grape quality technology that has been tested by growers and international research organizations on black, red and green seedless varieties. Experts will also present on market trends, merchandising and consumption insights.

“I’m excited to participate in the Grape Quality Summit and share some insights on sales trends at retail. As an industry we tend to look at that almighty growth percentage; however, it is important to remember the size of the category— grapes are battling bananas for third place in fruit sales,” commented Anne-Marie Roerink. “That means grapes are a very sizeable and lucrative market and understanding sales trends is important to capitalize on new varieties that bring growth to the mature market.”

Table grapes are one of the most consumed fruits in the world, and a valuable source of phytonutrients. Grapes are a non-climacteric fruit, and for this reason, unlike many other fruit crops, the ripening process does not continue off the vine. “I look forward to sharing my research at the Grape Quality Summit about the different methods to extend the storability of table grapes and proven advancements in postharvest technology,” said Giancarlo Colelli.

“Hazel Tech® offers grape growers solutions that help them store and ship varieties with better stem quality. I look forward to presenting grower case studies that illustrate how Hazel’s technology positively impacts the global supply chain,” said Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development – AgTech at Hazel Technologies, Inc.

The Grape Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until May 27th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit www.bit.ly/grapequalitysummit2021

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel Tech products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About 210 Analytics:

210 Analytics, LLC provides customized research and marketing strategies with a specialty in food retailing. Working closely with retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, manufacturers and trade associations, 210 Analytics offers an in-depth perspective on the changing nature of the consumer, shopper and the food retailing business. Its consumer-centric studies often serve as a catalyst for industry growth by providing deep category insight and solutions. Find Anne-Marie Roerink on LinkedIn for frequent industry updates.

For more information, visit www.210analytics.com

About Giancarlo Colelli:

Giancarlo Colelli is Professor of Postharvest Technology of Horticultural and Coordinator of the Doctorate Program on Management of Innovation in Agricultural and Food Systems of the Mediterranean Region at the University of Foggia, Italy. He holds an Agricultural Science degree from the University of Bari, Italy and completed extensive postgraduate training at the University of Bari, the Istituto Valorizzazione Tecnologica Prodotti Agricoli of Milan, Italy and from the University of California Davis.