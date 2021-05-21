USApple Board Green-Lights In-Person Annual Outlook Conference

Falls Church, Va. — The U.S. Apple Association Board of Directors this week gave an enthusiastic go-ahead to hold the organization’s annual conference in-person this summer. The 126th Annual Crop and Outlook Marketing Conference will take place August 19-20 In Chicago. The two-day meeting will showcase diverse speakers and topics, growers and apple business leaders from across the nation, and the always anticipated crop forecast.

“Since Chicago has reopened for business and the majority of meeting attendees will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine by August, the board of directors agreed it’s time to move on with an in-person meeting,” said USApple President and CEO Jim Bair. “While our virtual Outlook conference last year was a big success, meeting virtually can’t compare to seeing one another face to face.”

To keep on-site attendees safe, USApple will abide by all CDC COVID-19 recommendations. USApple is also exploring options to make available recorded content of the meeting for those registrants who do not yet feel safe to travel.

“I think we are all ready to get back to seeing one another and having those in-person experiences as the ‘new normal’ begins to take shape,” concluded Bair. “We are pleased that USApple is helping lead the industry forward by making this important decision.”

Outlook will be held at the Ritz Carlton, Chicago. Meeting registration will open in early June. Check back then at usapple.org/events to register.