Giant Food Welcomes Tonya Herring as Chief Merchant

Industry expert with more than three decades of experience in retail grocery will oversee Giant Food’s merchandising strategy and execution

Landover, Md. — Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, announces that Tonya Herring will join the company as Chief Merchant effective immediately. In her role, Herring will oversee all merchandising strategy and execution across Giant Food.

With more than 30 years of retail grocery experience, Herring most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Development for Peapod Digital Labs, which supports Ahold Delhaize USA. There, Herring led the commercial evolution of Ahold Delhaize USA’s omnichannel ambitions. Prior to that, Herring was the Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Giant Food, where she was responsible for strategic leadership, business plan design and merchandising organization including category management, pharmacy, pricing, promotion and merchandising planning.

“The entire Giant Food family is thrilled to welcome Tonya back to our team,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With her deep merchandising expertise, she will bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the Giant Food brand in this role.”

Throughout her experience, Herring has held multiple roles including over two decades at Safeway Inc., where her positions included Vice President of Category Development, Group Director Category Development for Consumer Brands and Regional Director.

“As a Maryland local, Giant Food has been part of my community for years,” said Tonya Herring, Chief Merchant at Giant Food. “I am ecstatic to be continuing my career back at Giant and look forward to implementing positive changes within our merchandising sector.”

Tonya lives in Odenton, Maryland, with her husband Brent, and enjoys their leisure time, walking their dogs, golfing, bike riding and visiting family in their home state of California.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C., in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today’s busy customers want to shop – in-store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options to get the best products and prices whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.