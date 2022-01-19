Giant Food #HealthyAtWork Associate Engagement Program Wraps Up With Free Produce for a Year

Landover, Md. – Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, concluded its annual companywide #HealthyAtWork associate challenge with the announcement of 22 winners of free fruits and vegetables for a year. Guided by Giant Food’s Healthy Living Team of licensed nutrition professionals and in-store Healthy Living Ambassadors, the four-week program that ran Sept. 20 – Oct. 17 incentivized store and warehouse associates to participate in healthy behaviors and learn more about the programs and services available to support them in their wellness goals.

“Giant is committed to supporting the health and well-being of our associates,” said Lisa Coleman, MS, RD, and Director of Healthy Living at Giant Food. “The pandemic has placed enormous pressure on our associates who have been on the frontlines every day in difficult circumstances supporting our communities. Through programs like these, it is our goal to build a culture of health and support for all associates.”

The #HealthyAtWork activities prompted associates with simple weekly goals, tied to Giant’s key healthy living pillars, that built on each other to create habits designed to support a healthier overall lifestyle:

Movement: Try a new exercise!

Emotional Health: Reconnect with a friend!

Physical Health: Check your blood pressure at the pharmacy!

Nutrition: Swap a sugary beverage for water!

Activities also directed associates to Giant’s own healthy living programs including the Healthy Living By Giant podcast, blogs and classes as well as in-store shopping tools like Guiding Stars, the nutrition rating system that identifies better-for-you options on the shelves. Associates enrolled in Giant’s Flexible Rewards program also earned 5X Flex points on healthy food purchases throughout the program, which were identified by the Guiding Stars designation.

Day-to-day support for associates was provided by the 168 new Healthy Living Ambassadors, made up of Giant department managers across all stores. To foster community throughout the challenge, associates were also encouraged to share how they were being #HealthyAtWork on the Healthy Living by Giant Facebook group.

“Robust associate engagement programs are a great opportunity to show our commitment to being a healthier workplace,” said Irfan Badibanga, SVP of Operations at Giant Food. “When our associates are benefiting from programs like Flex Rewards, Guiding Stars and the Healthy Living Team, they can help share those opportunities with customers and help us to build heather communities.”

Because of the program’s success, Giant will continue to reward associates for healthy purchases and behaviors through its Flex Rewards program in 2022, with 3x rewards for Guiding Stars rated products.

The Giant Healthy Living Team also continues to offer customized #HealthyAtWork programing for any interested local groups and businesses through its Workplace Wellness programming. Business and groups can contact healthyliving@giantfood.com to learn more about bringing a personalized challenge to their workplace.

For more information on the #HealthyAtWork challenge or other services offered by Giant’s Healthy Living Team visit giantfood.com/nutrition.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online. With 159 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.