Giant Food Announces Kickoff of 18th Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program; Sets Ambitious $2M Goal

Landover, Md. – Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. retail grocery chain, announces today the launch of its 18th annual fundraising program in support of pediatric cancer research initiatives during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Giant has set a goal to raise at least $2 million over the eight-week program, running from Aug. 12 to Oct. 13, from the sale of $5 coupon books valued at over $45 each. All funds raised will be donated to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. (CCF) to support their ongoing cancer research.

Since the program’s initial launch in 2005, Giant Food has raised more than $27.9 million for pediatric cancer research. Throughout the campaign, Giant customers can participate by purchasing a coupon book at their local Giant store. Giant Delivers and Pickup customers can also participate and will have the option to make a donation of $1, $3 or $5 during online checkout.

“This campaign has been so successful year after year thanks to the help of our amazing customers and store associates and we are thrilled to join together once again with our communities to lend our continued support to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children’s Cancer Foundation,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “We are proud to be able to raise awareness and funds through this campaign to support the critical research of these two local organizations and their exceptional work treating and helping to eradicate childhood cancer.”

This year, three young local cancer fighters serve as Giant Food Pediatric Cancer ambassadors. These children, along with many others like them, have faced numerous challenges, but the treatments they have received from this program’s support have helped them to lead healthier and happier lives.

Eight-year-old Hannah Bean was diagnosed with Stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma at the age of six. Hannah likes hanging with her two older brothers and playing ice hockey, singing, and dancing, but her favorite activities are painting and drawing. If Hannah could have any superpower, she would want the ability to cure every disease so nobody would have to get treatment.

Four-year-old Christopher Milecki was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive Leukemia at just 17 months. Christopher’s favorite activity is to play Minecraft and scooter outside. He loves eating McDonalds and Starbucks’ ‘white chocolate mocha’. His favorite superhero is Spider-Man and if he could have any superpower, it would be super strength.

13-year-old Jade Farmer was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the age of 10. She loves to listen to music and artists like Avril Lavigne, Blink 182, and Simple Plan are favorites. Jade also enjoys playing outside and trying new things. Her favorite superhero is Deadpool and if she could have any superpower, it would be to make all illness disappear.

“CCF remains grateful for the loyal and generous support of Giant Food,” expressed CCF President, Tasha Museles. “Its commitment means that advances will be made in finding cures, ensuring that kids like Christopher, Hannah and Jade will not only beat cancer, but live healthy lives without struggling with side effects from treatment. Giant Food continues to lead by example.”

“The tremendous generosity of Giant Food and their surrounding communities, through their annual Childhood Cancer Campaign, provides vital funding for physician scientists to advance research initiatives leading to innovative care and personalized therapies for kids with cancer, as well as a platform to highlight the bravery and tenacity of our young patients as they navigate this difficult disease,” said Donald Small, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Pediatric Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. “On behalf of all of us within the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center’s Division of Pediatric Oncology, we are truly grateful for our partnership with Giant Food, which continues to make a difference in the lives of our patients today, tomorrow, and in the future.”

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today’s busy customers want to shop – whether in store or online. With 160 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

About Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center

One of only 53 cancer centers in the country designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center has active programs in clinical research, laboratory research, education, community outreach, and prevention and control. The Kimmel Cancer Center is one-of-only-two Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the state of Maryland.

About The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc.

The Children’s Cancer Foundation is committed to funding locally-based researchers, programs and facilities until every child is assured a healthy future. Founded in 1983, and currently based in Columbia, MD, The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc. (CCF) has awarded grants of over $39 million to area hospitals and researchers to more effectively treat children facing a diagnosis of cancer. CCF concentrates on raising funds locally and partners with local hospitals in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area. More about CCF can be found by visiting: childrenscancerfoundation.org. The Children’s Cancer Foundation, Inc., is tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3).