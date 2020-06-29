Giant Food Announces Integrated eCommerce Platform to Save Customers Time and Money

Landover, Md. – Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced a new integrated eCommerce shopping experience for customers available on the new Giantfood.com website and Giant Food mobile app. The integrated platform joins together the prior Peapod.com and Giantfood.com sites to create a single site on Giantfood.com. Visitors to the new site can easily access a robust shopping experience with personalized shopping, rewards program benefits, weekly circular and coupons as well as pharmacy, nutrition and wellness content offerings.

Customers who had previously opted for pickup or home delivery through Peapod by Giant at Peapod.com will now access the same great eCommerce service through the integrated Giant website or free mobile app. For prior Peapod users, there will be no interruption of service as all Peapod account information, orders and history will transition for users seamlessly to the new Giantfood.com site.

At a time when demand for online grocery is at an all-time high, Giant is making it easier than ever for customers to safely and efficiently browse aisles, fill virtual grocery carts, plan ahead for an in-store trip and schedule a contactless Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers order, so they can get back to the moments that matter most.

“Consumer preferences are shifting, and at Giant, convenience and value are key. We are a brand with over 84 years of serving our customers locally in our community, and we are excited to extend that commitment with the launch of our one-stop integrated digital experience. The new Giantfood.com brings customers the flexibility to shop how and when they like through the new seamless platform, with the same quality of products they expect in any of our stores,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “Beyond choosing where and how they want to place grocery orders, customers are able to browse rewards offerings that help them earn gas and grocery points, as well as save shopping lists, and view personalized product recommendations.”

Through the platform, Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers services are available to over 6 million shoppers in over 330 zip codes across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Customers can choose from flexible order windows and same-day delivery service is also available in select neighborhoods. Giant Delivers and Giant Pickup services include an expanded assortment with hundreds of new items, such as plant-based foods as well as unique local and global offerings. Items are hand-picked and packed by Giant associates and loaded right into customers’ cars or delivered to their doorsteps.

Customers are also able to see more value in the new site, with only one stop to redeem digital coupons, view custom product recommendations, browse weekly ads, save favorite items and grocery lists, and earn points on every purchase, via eCommerce or in-store orders, with the Giant Flexible Rewards Program.

Giant Pharmacy customers can refill, transfer or manage prescriptions directly through the new website. Nutrition and wellness content, such as healthy recipes and cooking tips from Giant’s expert in-store nutritionists, will also be available for shoppers to access virtually from home or while on the go.

The new mobile app allows Giant customers to access the benefits of the platform from anywhere and is freely available for download via Android and Apple stores.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 81 full-service PNC Banks and 23 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today’s busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 159 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.