Cardenas Market to open in Whittier

Cardenas Markets, a grocery chain appealing to the Latino community, will open its new store in Whittier on Wednesday.

The new Cardenas store,11750 Whittier Blvd., is on the site of the former Stater Bros., which had occupied its space for 20 years before closing in November of 2019. Stater Bros. plans to open a new market across Sorensen Avenue some time next year in The Groves development, a mostly-residential, 73-acre development at a former youth prison.

Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri called the timing of the Stater Bros. “impeccable. “They’ve been very smart to do what they did and when they did it.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Whittier Daily News