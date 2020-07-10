Gov. Kemp Launches “Safety Promise” Campaign to Urge Georgians to Heed Public Health Guidance

Governor Brian P. Kemp today introduced the Georgia Safety Promise, a safety campaign to remind Georgia businesses and the public of the importance of following COVID-19 safety guidelines by agreeing to simple – yet critical – measures that help protect Georgians from COVID-19, minimize spread of the virus, and keep Georgia open for business.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, we want to ensure Georgia businesses and the public are abiding by public health guidance in order to keep Georgia healthy and open for business,” said Governor Kemp. “The Georgia Safety Promise is a pledge between business owners and and the public to join together to maintain a safe environment following Georgia Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines. By working together, we can continue to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

Businesses that commit to the Georgia Safety Promise voluntarily agree to follow the latest guidelines from the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Health – including promoting social distancing, wearing face coverings, cleaning surfaces, and washing and sanitizing hands. Participating Georgia businesses will receive a full digital toolkit of resources to share their commitment, including social media posts, signage for their business, and more.

All Georgians can personally commit to the Georgia Safety Promise by following basic safety guidelines when in public spaces, including practicing social distance, wearing a face covering, washing and sanitizing hands, and supporting businesses that have committed to the Georgia Safety Promise.

“Under the leadership of Governor Kemp, and with the full support and engagement of the business community and the public, we will continue to work collaboratively to keep Georgia open for business while safeguarding the health of all Georgians,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “The promise to practice social distancing, to wear a face covering in public, and to wash your hands is a small commitment that will have a powerful, positive impact on the future of our state.”

“Now is a vital time for businesses to do everything they can to boost and restore consumer and employee confidence,” said Karen Bremer, CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association. “Businesses can think of the Georgia Safety Promise as a complimentary marketing asset that will help communicate your commitment to your patrons’ health and well-being. When you submit your declaration, you will receive a toolkit that includes social media graphics and sample posts, a sample press release announcement, and a downloadable decal that you can display to the public. I hope every business in Georgia takes advantage of this opportunity and, in turn, sees a growth in sales and overall customer confidence.”

“We are excited to partner with state agencies, associations, and business leaders on this public-private coalition to launch the Georgia Safety Promise,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This voluntary program encourages Georgians to help keep themselves and others healthy while enjoying our beautiful state. By supporting the Georgia Safety Promise, companies pledge to follow the latest public health guidelines and safely re-open their doors to employees and customers alike.”

The Georgia Safety Promise campaign is led by the Office of the Governor and is supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Bankers Association, Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association, Georgia Retailers Association, Georgia Restaurant Association, and Georgia NFIB.

To commit to the pledge and to learn more about the Georgia Safety Promise, visit www.GeorgiaSafetyPromise.com.