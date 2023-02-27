Governor J.B. Pritzker Proposes Illinois Grocery Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — If you live in a rural area, you may have to travel far to get to a grocery store. But the governor has a plan for that.

One part of the State of the State address Wednesday was Governor J.B. Pritzker proposing the Illinois Grocery Initiative.

The Illinois Grocery Initiative is a plan to invest $20 million in local to fight food deserts to expand food access by opening more grocery stores in underserved communities. The governor also wants at least $2 million to go to buying produce from local farmers.

