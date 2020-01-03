Green Aisle Grocery, a Trailblazer in Philly’s Local Foodways, to Close All Locations

The owners of Green Aisle Grocery announced this morning via Instagram that the company will shutter both of its locations at the end of January, citing changes in the retail world, including the fact that their Grays Ferry Avenue location is now situated between a Giant grocery store and an Amazon depot.

Green Aisle had a third location in Fishtown from 2015 from 2017, which they shuttered in order to transition away from brick-and-mortar to focus on food delivery.

The last day of business at both locations will be January 31st, and all store inventory except fresh products like dairy and produce will be sold at a 20% discount.

