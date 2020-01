Back in 1927, when German immigrants Wendell and Anna Fleckenstein started selling bread for a nickel or dime from a storefront on Potomac Avenue in Dormont, they weren’t looking to strike it rich.

It was more a matter of sustenance.

“I think it was just a way to eat. It was tough times back then,” said Bob Tate, the current owner of Potomac Bakery.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette