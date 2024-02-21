Green Chef and Emily Mariko Team Up to Launch Exclusive Recipe Series

NEW YORK — Green Chef, the #1 meal kit for clean eating, announced today an exclusive new recipe series with Emily Mariko, the acclaimed content creator celebrated for her innovative lifestyle and ASMR food content. The collaboration takes inspiration from Emily’s simplistic cooking style, which focuses on fresh ingredients and creative cooking techniques, to offer customers eight delicious and elevated recipes that make clean eating at home easy and approachable.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Green Chef to bring my favorite seasonal ingredients, exciting flavor combinations, and simple cooking techniques to kitchens across the country,” said Emily Mariko. “Together, we aim to make clean eating and inspiring flavor combinations accessible and convenient.”

Available the week of March 4 through the week of March 25, customers can choose from two exclusive Green Chef x Emily Mariko recipes per week. The recipes incorporate Emily’s love of Farmer’s Market hauls and spotlight a mix of organic farm-fresh ingredients, like cauliflower and apricots, as well as whole grains and premium proteins. Each recipe comes with step-by-step instructions and pre-portioned ingredients that are delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps. The full recipe series lineup includes:

Maple Cauliflower Bowls with Seared Tofu

Sockeye Salmon with Sweet Heat Pan Sauce

One-Pot Herbed Chicken Soup

Beef Tenderloin with Brown Butter Potatoes

Chicken with Cardamom Spiced Greek Yogurt

Ricotta Pancakes with Cherry Maple Syrup

Chicken with Sriracha Apricot Pan Sauce

Seared Beef Tenderloin with Ginger-Lime Aïoli

“Emily shares our dedication to using quality ingredients and our passion for cooking simple, yet satisfying dishes. It was exciting to work with Emily to integrate her favorite flavor profiles and cooking style into our menu,” said Luke Esbenson, Senior Culinary Development Manager of Green Chef. “These recipes are crafted with seasonal, fresh ingredients in mind, making them excellent options for our Green Chef customers.”

As the first CCOF-certified organic meal kit company, Green Chef features nutritionist-approved recipes catering to various dietary preferences, including Keto, Plant-Based, Gluten-Free, and the newly introduced Gut & Brain Health. Offering 80+ weekly menu and market options, Green Chef makes it easy for customers to prepare and enjoy delicious chef-crafted recipes with clean, organic ingredients that nourish your whole body.

For more information on the Green Chef x Emily Mariko recipe series or to start your order, visit https://www.greenchef.com/pages/emily-mariko-new.

About Green Chef

Founded in 2014, Green Chef is powering the pursuit of eating well by making it easy to cook colorful, flavorful meals in approximately 30 minutes or less. Green Chef’s menus cater to various dietary preferences, including keto, protein-packed, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, Mediterranean, and more. Each delivery contains all the essentials to create three to four nourishing dinners for two to six people: high-quality, pre-measured ingredients — including pre-made complex sauces and spice mixes — and chef-crafted recipes. For more information, visit www.greenchef.com or follow Green Chef on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.