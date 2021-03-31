H-E-B Announces Expansion Into DFW Metroplex

H-E-B is excited to announce plans to bring its flagship H-E-B brand stores to the DFW Metroplex next year. The stores, which will open in Frisco and Plano in the Fall of 2022, build on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforce its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas.

H-E-B will open one store in Frisco at the northeast corner of Legacy Dr. and Main St., and one store in Plano at the southwest corner of Preston Rd. and Spring Creek Parkway. Additional details about the new stores will be shared at the groundbreakings, which are projected for this summer.

A proud Texas company, H-E-B’s presence in the Metroplex runs deep. As a multi-format retailer, H-E-B has served the broader community for two decades with its innovative Central Market stores, which were introduced to the DFW area in 2001 and serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth. H-E-B stores also serve communities near the Metroplex including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie. Additionally, H-E-B’s fast and convenient Favor Delivery now serves 29 cities across the metro area.

“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” said Stephen Butt, President – Central Market Division of H-E-B. “For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers’ trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities.”

H-E-B is a purpose-driven company with deep Texas roots, an unwavering commitment to customer service and community, and above all, dedicated Partners (employees) who are the heart of the company. As one of the largest private employers in the state of Texas, H-E-B’s success starts with its more than 137,000 Partners.

“At H-E-B we’ve always known that our success depends on two things: our customers, whose trust we must earn every day, and our Partners who go above and beyond to serve them,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President, North West Food/Drug Division. “Our two new stores will feature the best of H-E-B with products and services our customers have come to love and expect. We are committed to ensuring these stores are a meaningful addition to the Frisco and Plano communities.”

H-E-B has a strong commitment to serving communities through its Spirit of Giving philosophy. Each year, H-E-B/Central Market hosts signature events including the H-E-B Feast of Sharing holiday dinners in Dallas and Fort Worth, Teacher of the Year awards in Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD, and the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. H-E-B will continue to expand its long-established community efforts across the DFW Metroplex and build on its relationships with more than 100 non-profit organizations and public schools in Frisco and Plano.

With more than 116 years proudly serving communities across the state, H-E-B is one of the largest privately held companies in Texas with $32 billion in annual sales, and more than 420 stores across Texas and Mexico. H-E-B is committed to the DFW area for the long term and hopes to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future.