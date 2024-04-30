H-E-B Closes on Land Deal to Develop a Distribution Campus in Hempstead

The project is part of a multi-phase plan to develop nearly 500 acres in Waller County, development will include several distribution facilities

To support the company’s growing business, H-E-B finalized a land purchase for nearly 500 acres in Hempstead, where the company has plans to build a distribution campus that will be developed in multiple phases.

The project’s first phase of construction is expected to start in late 2024. In the long term, H-E-B’s campus will include facilities to support its supply chain operations. At the Houston-area development, which is in Waller County, south of U.S. Highway 290 and east of Highway 6, its several distribution facilities will support H-E-B’s growing business. Details about the campus are still in the planning phase and will be released as the project develops. The terms of the land deal were not disclosed.

“The land purchase is the first step in the development of this strategically planned campus, a project that will position H-E-B to better serve our customers well into the future,” said H-E-B Chief Supply Chain Officer, Carson Landsgard. “The investment demonstrates H-E-B’s commitment to communities across Texas and will give us the opportunity to create more jobs in the Hempstead area in the coming years.”

“As our city expands its offerings and economic opportunities, we are pleased to welcome H-E-B to Hempstead where we maintain our small-town status and allow progress to take root,” said Hempstead Mayor Erica Gillum. “With the arrival of Texas’ favorite retailer, we look forward to the partnership and our future achievements together.”

The largest privately held employer in Texas, H-E-B continues to grow its business across all areas of the company, maintaining its push as an economic driver for Texas. Across the state, H-E-B’s growth furthers the need to add talented Partners dedicated to take care of Texas and provide customers with the best shopping experience. When available, job openings will be posted on the H-E-B Careers page.

