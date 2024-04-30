Stratechery: An Interview with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon About Omnichannel Retail

Stratechery Retail & FoodService April 30, 2024

This week’s Stratechery Interview is with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. McMillon started working in a Walmart warehouse in high school, and is today the CEO of the largest retailer in the world, and — pertinently to Stratechery — one of the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce businesses: last year Walmart passed $100 billion in global e-commerce sales.

In this interview we discuss McMillon’s career at Walmart, and Walmart’s winding road to competing in e-commerce. The company is increasingly where it always wanted to be — an omnichannel retailer leveraging its stores to differentiate its e-commerce offering — and I was particularly interested in how the company had to learn to develop new skills before it could put all of the puzzle pieces together. We explore that in this interview, along with things like groceries, COVID, and advertising, and why Walmart can win by putting the customer first.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Stratechery

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Celebrates Re-Grand Opening of 117 Remodeled Stores Across U.S., More Than Half a Billion Dollars in Investments Upgrading Stores

Walmart Retail & FoodService October 31, 2023

Friday, Nov. 3, Walmart will celebrate the “Second Best Day” for 117 stores nationwide, the largest single-day rollout of re-grand openings in company history. The re-grand opening projects represent more than half a billion dollars in capital investments in local communities across 30 states. Associates and customers will be welcomed into the improved Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets with ceremonies, ribbon cuttings and family-friendly activities to commemorate the occasion.